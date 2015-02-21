LONDON Feb 21 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in London on Saturday for meetings with his
British counterpart, and a senior official said they would
discuss possible penalties that could be imposed against Russia
if violence in eastern Ukraine continues.
The senior U.S. official said the Ukrainian conflict was
expected to dominate the talks between Kerry and British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond. The discussions would also cover the
fighting in Syria and Iraq, Nigeria's upcoming election as well
as the Israeli-Palestinian situation, the official said.
Ukraine accused Moscow on Friday of sending more tanks and
troops into eastern Ukraine despite a European-brokered truce
that went into force last Sunday.
Moscow did not immediately respond to the accusation but has
always denied accusations in the past that its forces are
fighting in Ukraine.
"There is no question there have been a huge number of
violations (of the ceasefire)," the senior U.S. official told
reporters. "The question is what is the status of where we think
this is going from here and what are the costs that should be
imposed," the official added.
Washington warned Russia on Friday that the continued
support of separatists fighting in Ukraine was a direct threat
to the "modern global order".
Western nations have clung to the diplomatic route in
dealing with the conflict, even though the rebels seized the
strategic town of Debaltseve, in defiance of the ceasefire
brokered by Germany and France, inflicting one of the worst
defeats on Kiev in the 10-month-old conflict.
SANCTIONS
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has said it is
considering deepening sanctions against Moscow and is weighing
the possibility of arming Ukraine's military to defend itself.
The U.S. official said the London discussions would also
focus on Nigeria's upcoming election on March 28, which was
postponed earlier this month, and increased violence by militant
group Boko Haram.
The United States has said it is concerned with the delay.
"We are very interested in these elections going forward,"
the U.S. official said.
Kerry travels to Geneva on Sunday for two days of talks with
senior Iranian officials on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
as the sides try to resolve differences before a March 31
deadline for a basic framework agreement.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will also attend the
talks, the first time he has participated in the Iran
negotiations, the U.S. official said.
Negotiations between the United States, Russia, China,
France, Germany, Britain and Iran have reached a critical stage.
The U.S. official said Moniz's involvement was due to the
technical nature of the current talks. "What it indicates is the
extreme technical and detailed nature of where we are in the
talks right now," the official added.
