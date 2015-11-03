LONDON Nov 3 The United States said on Tuesday
it would let some British travellers skip passport and customs
queues at its airports, in a bid to attract more visitors from
the UK.
Britons will be able to sign up for the U.S. Global Entry
scheme - where travellers seen as low-risk can register in
advance and then pass through automatic kiosks to get into the
country - U.S. Customers and Border Protection agency
commissioner Gil Kerlikowske said.
There were no initial details on the start date for the
programme, announced at the World Travel Market show in London.
Travellers have to go through a background check and an
interview before they can register, according to the U.S.
Customs and Border Protection's website. Global Entry is already
used by Canadians and Mexicans.
The number of Britons arriving in the U.S. rose 3.6 percent
to 3.97 million in 2014, out of a total of 75 million
international visitors, according to U.S. data.
