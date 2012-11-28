LONDON Nov 28 A British university student who
launched a website linking to TV shows and films online for free
has reached an agreement to avoid extradition to the US and
possible jail over copyright infringement allegations, the High
Court heard on Wednesday.
A deal struck on Wednesday means Richard O'Dwyer, the
24-year-old creator of website TVShack, which helped people
watch free films but did not host content itself, will travel to
the United States to pay a small fine and will not be
extradited.
O'Dwyer faced becoming the first Briton to be extradited for
such an offence and his lawyers argued he would effectively
become a test case for copyright law in the United States.
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launched a petition in June
against the possible extradition and called O'Dwyer "the human
face of the battle between the content industry and the
interests of the general public."
The court heard O'Dwyer, from Sheffield in northern England,
is set to go to the United States within two weeks and pledge
not to break copyright law again, the Press Association said.
Home Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May agreed to
O'Dwyer's surrender after a court ruled in January that his
extradition would be lawful.
In October, May blocked the extradition of computer hacker
Gary McKinnon on charges of damaging U.S. military systems in a
case campaigners said highlighted the unbalanced nature of
Britain's extradition treaty with the United States.