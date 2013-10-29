(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 29 Britain's gas and electricity
retailers will have to be much more transparent about how they
buy wholesale supplies on behalf of their customers if they are
to defuse the political storm that has erupted over energy bills
and restore trust among bill-payers.
In a thoughtful editorial published on Monday, the Financial
Times, which has fiercely criticised demands by the opposition
Labour Party for a temporary price freeze, made a strong call
for perestroika (reconstruction) in the energy market ("Reform
trading rules and re-evaluate green subsidies" Oct 27).
But what the energy markets needs first is more glasnost
(openness). Before the market can be sensibly reformed its cost
structure and profitability need to be properly understood.
WHOLESALE COSTS
Remarkably no one seems to know how much the country's six
dominant energy retailers are paying for the power and gas they
buy on behalf of customers, and whether they are securing a good
deal.
In the debate over whether wholesale energy costs,
environmental obligations, or profiteering are pushing bills to
record levels, even the regulator, Ofgem, and industry experts
are unable to state what price the retailers are paying for the
power and gas they buy on wholesale markets, and whether it is
reasonable.
Ofgem claims rising wholesale costs account for only a tiny
fraction of the recent round of increases, based on a model
about how the retailers lock in supplies and prices in the
forward market. The companies dispute the regulator's
calculations. "The Ofgem methodology is at best an
approximation," according to Centrica.
Ofgem and the six major energy retailers agree the profit
margin on their supply business is around 5 percent, and that
this is defensible, though it is higher than many supermarkets
achieve.
But the retailers are all power or gas producers, and buy
much of the electricity and gas that they supply from their own
production and trading arms, or from one other, via bilateral
deals.
No one seems to know the details of those deals, whether
they are reasonable, and what profit margins the major energy
retailers are making in their connected generation and
production businesses.
TRANSFER PRICING
The prices at which the production/generation/trading arms
of the energy suppliers sell gas and electricity to their
associated distribution/retail arms provide enormous scope to
shift profits from one part of the business to another to
minimise tax liabilities and unwanted attention from the
regulator and politicians.
"Vertical integration further undermined transparency
because it was not easy to see where the profits were being
earned," Oxford University's Dieter Helm, one of the country's
foremost experts on energy pricing, wrote recently" (www.dieterhelm.co.uk/node/1362).
"Was it the seller (the generator) or the supplier (the
buyer) who was making the money - when they were the same
company?" he added. "It remains the case now that understanding
the profits of the vertically integrated companies is extremely
complex."
Transfer pricing is where vertically integrated companies
get most creative. It is how companies minimise tax bills, down
to zero in the case of some multinationals. It is also how
Britain's North Sea oil producers minimised their tax bills in
the 1980s, by shifting profits from (higher-taxed) offshore
production operations into (lower-taxed) onshore refining
businesses.
Vertically integrated businesses always claim transactions
are conducted on commercial terms on an arms-length basis, and
keep copious records and accounts to prove it. Policing transfer
pricing arrangements is notoriously difficult.
But what is disturbing is that neither the energy regulator
nor the experts seem to have any information on whether the
transfer prices are reasonable, and whether the retailers are
acting in the best interests of customers in buying forward
power and gas supplies.
MANDATING OPENNESS
For gas producers, electricity generators and retailers
contract terms and hedging strategies are proprietary and
confidential. In this case, however, there are several
compelling reasons for regulators to pierce the veil of
commercial confidentiality.
Unlike other businesses, the supply of power and gas is an
essential utility, from which customers cannot opt out.
In Britain, the business is an effective oligopoly.
Virtually all households buy power, gas or both from just six
companies. Efforts to promote the entry of more retailers have
largely failed which suggests that there are formidable barriers
to competition.
Vertical integration creates substantial opportunities for
profit-shifting. "The wholesale market is only an indication for
energy prices, not a definitive guide, because electricity is
predominantly bought and sold through bilateral trades that
aren't public," according to the Labour Party's policy review
document on "Real Energy Market Reform" (here).
Utility, oligopoly, vertical integration and the absence of
a transparent and liquid wholesale market all call for
heightened scrutiny from regulators and the government.
Ultimately utilities hedge forward power and gas prices on
behalf of their customers, and those customers have a right to
know that the hedging programmes are being conducted fairly and
cost effectively.
"The electricity market is never going to be perfectly
competitive," according to Helm. "It is riddled with market
failures and it will always tend to an untidy mix of larger
oligopolies and a smaller fringe. It will always have regulation
looming over it."
BRING BACK THE POOL
In the 1990s, Britain had a compulsory wholesale electricity
market called the Power Pool. Generators were required to sell
almost all their production into the market, and retailers to
buy from it. It provided a transparent and liquid market.
Labour's policy review would recreate the pool, which the
party abolished during its last term in government. "We would
force the energy companies to pool the power they generate and
to make it available to any retailer, in an attempt to open the
market and to put downward pressure on prices" the party has
proposed.
The party's headline-grabbing proposal for a 20-month price
freeze has been condemned by energy experts, the media and its
political opponents, though it is popular with voters,
especially in the marginal constituencies that will be the
battleground at the next set of elections, due in 2015.
But the party's other proposals, especially for recreating
the power pool and reforming Ofgem, command much broader
support, and have a good chance of being put into practice.
"Labour is right to propose a return to a pool model,"
according to Helm, who is strongly critical of other aspects of
the party's energy strategy.
Thinking in the governing Conservative and Liberal Democrat
parties appears to be evolving along similar lines. Both want to
use greater competition to hold price increases down.
"I am frustrated about the Big Six," Conservative Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Monday. "I want to see the big
60; I want to see many more energy companies."
Some version of the power pool, a new form of wholesale gas
and electricity market, where producers and buyers will be
compelled to transact most sales and purchases in a transparent
forum, now seems inevitable.
UNDERINVESTMENT
Helm and others have also questioned whether the major
energy suppliers have the right incentives to invest in new
capacity and an adequate spare capacity margin. Capacity margins
in the power generation market have shrunk significantly in the
past decade, as power generators have declined to invest in
power plants other than subsidised wind farms.
But Helm believes that is because the companies have the
wrong incentives. "No rational capitalist would ever
deliberately create excess supply; since the excess would
overhang the market and depress prices," he explained.
The current electricity trading arrangements "creates the
very special incentive for the oligopolists," he went on. "The
best of all possible worlds is where nobody invests. As supply
and demand close up, the price spikes upwards, and supernormal
profits result."
"This is just where we are heading," Helm concluded. In
fact, Britain would already have experienced a power crunch if
the recession had not slowed the growth in power demand.
The solution is a properly functioning capacity market, to
replace the flawed one which existed in the 1990s and was then
scrapped rather than reformed.
If Helm is right, the Big Six are under-investing and
driving prices and profits higher in the generation business,
then selling costly wholesale power to their (captive) retail
businesses, ensuring customers are over-charged.
The fact the government, the regulator and outside experts
do not know whether this is happening shows why more openness is
needed to restore trust and form the basis for sustainable
reforms - glasnost before perestroika.
(Editing by James Jukwey)