LONDON Nov 6 The recently completed retail
market review is the last chance to deal with concerns about the
poor functioning of gas and electricity markets without
fundamental institutional or structural reform, Britain's
regulator, Ofgem, has warned.
There is a "very short window of opportunity to make the
market work well", Ofgem's interim chief executive told a
conference in London on Tuesday.
The bewildering range of tariffs on offer and the difficulty
customers encounter when they try to switch to another supplier,
coupled with the seemingly relentless rise in prices and squeeze
on household budgets, have left customers frustrated and angry,
according to Ofgem.
The result is a vicious cycle: customer anger prompts
politicians to respond, intervening in the market in ways that
increase uncertainty and deter much-needed investment, raising
costs and the risks of supply interruptions further.
Ofgem wants to replace the vicious cycle with a virtuous one
in which customer trust and satisfaction are rebuilt. If they
are not, the regulator has warned that politicians may abandon
the current market-based approach, which relies on competition,
in favour of direct price regulation.
FAIR TREATMENT
Changes being introduced by Ofgem will require suppliers to
offer fewer, simpler tariffs and other information to improve
price transparency, restrict discounting and other forms of
price discrimination, and aim to make switching easier. Some
suppliers have begun to modify tariffs and customer
communications.
From August, suppliers' licences have been altered to oblige
them to treat each customer in a "fair, honest, transparent,
appropriate and professional manner" and provide information
that is "complete, accurate and not misleading".
"The standards of conduct are designed to improve the
interactions and experiences customers have with energy
suppliers in order to increase levels of customer trust in the
industry and the energy market," Ofgem wrote in a letter to
suppliers in June.
"This, in turn, is intended to improve customer engagement
and increase competitive pressures within the market."
The retail review is backed by a threat: if at any stage
Ofgem concludes the changes are unlikely to realise the intended
benefits, the regulator could refer the sector to the
Competition Commission for a full investigation.
CRISIS OF TRUST
Ofgem and the suppliers agree on a need to "re-engage
customers in the energy market" and prove that it can be made to
work in their interests. The extent of the challenge is clear
from some statistics presented by consumer organisations to the
conference.
Trust in suppliers is in "accelerated decline", according to
Adam Scorer, director of Consumer Futures, a quasi-official
organisation meant to advocate on behalf of utility customers.
Just 38 percent of UK consumers trust energy firms to do the
right thing, compared with a global average score for the energy
sector of 57 percent.
Nearly 60 percent of customers don't trust energy firms at
all. The sector is even more distrusted than other businesses
unpopular in Britain such as banks (33 percent), car salesmen
(55 percent) and train companies (27 percent).
In an opinion poll, nearly two-thirds of respondents said
they would be more energy efficient if someone told them how to
do so. But 60 percent said they did not want efficiency advice
from energy utilities, and 68 percent said this was because they
thought the suppliers were interested only in making money, not
helping them.
Customers are increasingly dissatisfied with their current
energy supplier, but switching rates have been declining. In the
second quarter of 2013, only 9 percent of customers "seriously
considered" switching suppliers. Annual switching rates are
running at just 2 million out of more than 20 million domestic
customers.
Customers blame a difficult and confusing process as the
reason for not switching, though inertia is probably a bigger,
unstated reason. Many also doubt switching will result in
durable gains, with one supplier likely to be much like another
in the long term.
RE-ENGAGEMENT
Ofgem, suppliers and consumer groups are pinning a great
deal on re-engaging customers in the energy market, the theme of
Tuesday's conference, to spur competition and more satisfaction.
The hope seems to be that if customers can be re-engaged,
the clamour for politicians to do something about rising energy
bills will abate. But the challenge is enormous and the policy's
prospects for success are modest.
For nearly two decades, Britain's regulators have been
trying to encourage switching in the market for current
(checking) accounts to stimulate more competition and improve
abysmally low satisfaction ratings towards banks, so far with
little success.
In the current-account market, switching rates remain low
and customer satisfaction is still poor, despite efforts to make
the switching process much simpler and faster. Inertia ensures
customers are more likely to get divorced than change a lifetime
attachment to their bank.
It is not clear that customers want to be "engaged" in their
energy supply. Most just want an affordable service without
having to think too much about it.
Ofgem may also be focusing on the wrong target. Customer
anger is driven more by rising bills than lack of trust in the
suppliers.
Bill increases are being driven by factors common to all
suppliers, including the rising cost of imported gas and
policies designed to reduce greenhouse emissions by increasing
energy efficiency and the share of electricity generated from
renewables and nuclear.
Switching is unlikely to have much impact on the costs that
customers pay in aggregate.
"Supply competition is a sideshow," according to Oxford
University's Dieter Helm. "Switching is fun for a small number
of people who have the evenings free to surf the complexity of
company websites." For the rest, it is unlikely to result in a
significant reduction in the amount they pay for energy.
ENERGY TRILEMMA
The real problem is that Britain's politicians have three
objectives for energy policy - decarbonisation, supply security
and affordability - which are increasingly in conflict.
British Gas, one of the largest energy suppliers,
calls them a "trilemma": you can have any two of them but not
the third. A reliable and low-carbon energy system is likely to
be expensive. Bills can be kept lower but only by relaxing some
of the more ambitious decarbonisation and supply security
targets.
"It is fashionable to say that the objectives of energy
policy are security of supply, decarbonisation and affordability
(sometimes stated as competitiveness)," Helm wrote in a recent
paper. "The easy assumption ... is that these are natural
bedfellows ... This is a fantasy."
"The difficult political and institutional challenge is how
to reconcile objectives which sometimes conflict," he concluded
("Labour's energy policies", October 2013).
Until 2008 or even 2011, rising oil prices and fears about
future fossil fuel shortages concealed the conflict. Green
energy could also be cheap energy, at least when compared with
the escalating cost of fossil fuels. The shale revolution has
changed all that. Green energy now looks expensive and customers
are balking at the cost.
OVERDUE DEBATE
There is not much that Ofgem can do about rising bills. The
regulator is charged with making the retail market competitive;
the objectives of energy policy are set by politicians.
Britain's political leaders set the country on the path of
rising bills when they passed the Climate Change Act in 2008,
which set ambitious and legally binding targets for reducing
emissions, and was backed by all three major political parties.
In theory, all three remain committed to the decarbonisation
process laid out in the act, though with varying degrees of
enthusiasm.
The ruling Conservative Party is still officially committed
to decarbonisation, though its enthusiasm for renewables is not
strong, and the party is clearly queasy about defending rising
energy prices.
The opposition Labour Party wants bills to stop rising, and
blames profiteering by the energy suppliers and generators,
though it too is still committed to decarbonisation.
Only the Liberal Democrats, the junior party in the
governing coalition and the smallest of Britain's main parties,
are enthusiastically committed to the 2008 consensus position.
But something has to give. Customers are voters. Anger at
rising bills is pushing the awkward policy trade-offs into the
open and forcing politicians to respond. Britain is starting to
have the discussion about the costs and benefits of various
policy choices which it should have had in 2008.