(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Oct 22 Vauxhall may need to recall tens
of thousands of its Zafira mid-sized cars after reports of fires
in some heating and ventilation systems, the General
Motors-owned British carmaker said on Thursday.
The company, which between 2005 and 2014 built 280,000 of
the Zafira B models which customers have reported problems with,
said a previous A range and the new Zafira Tourer lineup were
unaffected.
The fault is occurring within a system which only has three
components: a resistor, fan motor and pollen filter, a spokesman
said, noting the company did not yet know the cause.
"Logically (the fault) it's in there, or the way they are
interacting, or the way the way they are ageing, or the way
they've been maintained," a spokesman said.
"When we get to the root cause, then we will take the
necessary action, which could mean a recall," he said, adding
the company did not know how many models were still in use.
Several posts on Twitter and pictures in trade publications
showed images of Zafiras with flames coming from their bonnets,
as well as shots showing molten plastic and broken windows
following apparent fires.
A Facebook group with more than 6,000 members was started by
one user who said their car caught fire in September.
Vauxhall, the British equivalent of the Opel brand under
which GM sells elsewhere in Europe, said it was aware of at
least 133 cases reported via the group, which have been dealt
with by insurance companies, alongside 20 cases which Vauxhall
itself had been inspecting.
The company said it was writing to Britain's Driver and
Vehicle Licensing Agency to seek a full list of current owners
and their addresses, a necessary step were the company to write
to drivers in the event of a recall.
Vauxhall said only some right-hand drive models, sold
primarily in Britain, were affected, alongside smaller numbers
in markets such as Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.
"The design of the heating and ventilation system on
left-hand drive cars is different," the spokesman said.
The company has advised customers in Britain who notice "any
unusual characteristics", such as a squeaking noise from the
dashboard, to contact their local dealer for the vehicle to be
inspected.
(Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)