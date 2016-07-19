LONDON, July 19 Vauxhall first logged a case of
a fire linked to the ventilation system in its right-hand drive
Zafira B cars in 2009, several years before a number of cases
achieved prominence last year, the General Motors-owned
British carmaker said on Tuesday.
"We have the first recorded case in a Zafira B that can be
clearly attributed to the heating and ventilation fire that we
are talking about here on the 11th of February 2009," Customer
Experience Director Peter Hope told lawmakers on Tuesday.
In October last year, pressure began to mount on the
carmaker after a Facebook group, which currently has over 15,000
members, began highlighting the fires with pictures published in
major British newspapers and websites.
It has since announced two recalls.
