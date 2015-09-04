LONDON, Sept 4 British new car registrations
jumped by nearly 10 percent in August compared with the same
month last year as buyers took advantage of attractive financing
deals, an industry body said on Friday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car
registrations rose by 9.6 percent to 79,060 units in August.
"August's strong performance has again been driven by
attractive finance deals and a diverse range of technologically
advanced models," Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.
"Britain's budget-conscious buyers are taking advantage of
low regular monthly payments that provide certainty and
affordability."
The SMMT has previously said it expects full-year new car
sales to rise nearly 4 percent compared to last year. In the
first eight months of the year, sales were up by 6.7 percent.
