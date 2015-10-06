LONDON Oct 6 British new car registrations rose
by nearly 9 percent in September compared with the same month
last year and overall demand for diesel vehicles remained strong
despite Volkswagen's emissions scandal, an industry body said on
Tuesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car
registrations rose by a yearly 8.6 percent last month to 462,517
units.
"It is too early to draw conclusions (from the VW scandal),
but customer demand for diesel remained strong, accounting for
one in two cars registered," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes
said.
Sales of VW-branded cars in Britain were up just under 4
percent compared to September last year, with Volkswagen-owned
Audi seeing sales rise 11 percent in the same
period.
