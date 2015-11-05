LONDON Nov 5 British new car registrations
slipped in October compared with the same month last year, and
overall demand for diesel vehicles edged down in the aftermath
of Volkswagen's emissions scandal, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car
registrations fell by a yearly 1.1 percent last month to 177,664
units. Diesel car registrations fell 2.1 percent on the year,
compared with a 0.9 percent drop for petrol cars.
While Volkswagen-branded car registrations fell
9.8 percent on the year, there were also marked annual declines
for brands like Ford, Citroen, Nissan and General Motors'
Vauxhall brand. Registrations for Volkswagen's Audi marque rose
on the year.
"As expected, demand has now begun to level off but the
sector is in a strong position, as low interest rates, consumer
confidence and exciting new products combine to attract new car
buyers," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)