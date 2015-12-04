LONDON Dec 4 Volkswagen sales in
Britain tumbled in November with new car registrations of
VW-branded models falling 20 percent year-on-year in the wake of
the diesel emissions rigging scandal, industry figures showed on
Friday.
Overall new car registrations grew 3.8 percent year-on-year
in November to 178,876, Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers
and Traders said. This compared with a 1.1 percent drop in
October, which ended 43 months of continual growth in a market
which has benefited from purchases made with cheap finance.
However, all of VW's main brands saw drops with Audi branded
cars falling 4 percent, Seat 24 percent and Skoda 11 percent.
Although the scandal engulfing the German carmaker first
broke in mid-September, car deliveries typically occur several
weeks after purchase decisions, making November's data the best
gauge so far of the impact on demand.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)