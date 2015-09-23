LONDON, Sept 24 British car production leapt by
almost 41 percent in August compared with the same month last
year, bringing output in the first eight months of the year to
over 1 million for the first time since 2008, an industry body
said on Thursday.
Boosted by earlier-than-usual summer shutdowns which largely
took place in July this year, total production in August rose to
99,910 cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
(SMMT) said.
British car production fell by 11.2 percent in July as
changes to holiday patterns resulted in some plants going quiet
a month earlier than normal.
"The quieter summer months are traditionally subject to
fluctuation as production is paused for essential upgrades, and
August's strong growth wasn't unexpected given the 22.1 percent
fall in the same month last year when the 2014 holiday period
fell," Mike Hawkes, SMMT's chief executive, said.
The SMMT said 1.01 million cars rolled off production lines
over the first eight months of the year, driven by the rise in
cars built for the domestic British market - a 1.6 percent
increase on the same period the year before.
In August, cars built for export, which account for around
three in four of all British-made cars, rose 38.8 percent on the
year to 73,219. Cars built for the domestic British market rose
by 45.6 percent.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by William Schomberg)