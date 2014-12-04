LONDON Dec 4 British new car registrations in
November rose 8 percent compared with a year earlier, industry
body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Thursday, with total sales in 2014 already higher than any year
since 2007.
Sales reached 172,327 in November, the SMMT said, taking the
year-to-date total to just over 2.3 million, the highest level
for seven years and the 33rd consecutive month of growth.
The SMMT forecasts that total new car sales this year will
hit 2.46 million, which if achieved would be the highest level
in a decade, as cheap credit and a broader economic recovery in
Britain help to boost sales.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)