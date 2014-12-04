(Adds background, quotes, forecasts)

LONDON Dec 4 British new car registrations in November rose 8 percent compared with a year earlier, an industry body said on Thursday, taking total sales in 2014 to the highest for any year since 2007 even before December's data.

Sales reached 172,327 in November according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, taking the year-to-date total to just over 2.3 million, the highest level since 2007, boosted by cheap credit and Britain's economic recovery.

The SMMT forecasts that total new car sales this year will hit 2.46 million, which would be the highest level in a decade. But the pace of growth is expected to subsequently cool.

Nearly four fifths of new-car purchases are now made on credit in Britain, helping boost figures as customers benefit from rock-bottom interest rates and deals from automakers.

However, the SMMT forecasts that annual sales will slow with total new car registrations growing modestly to 2.49 million in 2015 and remaining flat in 2016.

Howard Archer, chief UK economist at IHS Global Insight, said that although rapid growth was unlikely to continue, a number of factors would help maintain strong demand.

"Rising employment is supportive for car sales, while recent lower inflation is helping purchasing power. Lower petrol prices can only help matters," he said. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)