LONDON, June 4 British new car registrations in
May rose by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 198,706 vehicles, an
industry body said on Thursday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the
increase meant sales were up by 5.7 percent in the first five
months of the year.
The SMMT said sales in the January-May period had been
boosted by a four-fold increase in ultra-low emission vehicles.
SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the association
expected "a natural levelling out of the overall new car market
throughout the remainder of 2015".
The body has previously forecast that new car sales in 2015
as a whole will rise nearly 4 percent compared to last year,
helped by cheap credit and strong levels of consumer confidence.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)