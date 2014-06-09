(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, June 8 The kidnapping of 200 Nigerian
girls and several recent horrific murders of women is expected
to raise pressure on the world community to take concrete action
to punish those responsible for sexual violence at a global
summit in London this week.
Invited by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and British
Foreign Secretary William Hague, government ministers, military
and judicial leaders and aid workers from about 150 nations will
join the first global summit to end sexual violence in conflict.
The June 10-13 summit follows a run of shocking cases of
violence against women including the kidnap of schoolgirls by
Islamist Boko Haram, the stoning to death of a pregnant woman in
Pakistan in a so-called "honour killing", and the gang-rape and
murder of two Indian teenagers who were hanged from a tree.
Hague said too often those who committed these crimes never
faced justice and the summit would agree the first international
protocol on how to document and investigate sexual violence in
conflicts.
"Often it is the lack of evidence that means that these
things go unpunished," Hague told Sky television on Sunday.
"Now this will lead to prosecutions. None of this will be
achieved overnight but this is a problem which has been getting
worse in recent decades and is utterly unacceptable in the 21st
century."
The conference, with 1,200 attendees including U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, will be co-hosted by Hague and
Jolie, special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
(UNHCR), who joined forces in 2012 to tackle rape and sexual
violence in conflict and post-conflict situations.
Oscar-winner Jolie's involvement in humanitarian issues
dates back to 2001 when she travelled to Sierra Leone as a
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and was horrified to see the impact of
years of civil war when an estimated 60,000 women were raped.
UNLIKELY PAIR
The unlikely pair have travelled together to witness the
legacy of sexual violence in war and the work to help victims.
Earlier this year they went to Bosnia where more than 100,000
people, most of them civilians, were killed in the 1992-95 war
when an estimated 20,000 women were believed raped.
Figures from UNICEF estimate an average of 36 women and
girls are raped daily in the Democratic Republic of Congo where
up to 200,000 women have suffered sexual violence since 1998.
Alice Allan, head of advocacy at CARE International, said
the world had been horrified by several recent cases of violence
on women which would raise the bar at the summit.
"Violence against women is not new but social media has
helped bring these cases to the fore and helped galvanise
governments to commit to taking action," Allan told Reuters.
"These cases have been horrific but hopefully it will lead
to greater action this week and public commitments from
governments to which they will be held accountable."
The summit comes after Hague and Jolie last year launched a
Declaration of Commitment to End Sexual Violence in Conflict
that pledged to end impunity, promote accountability, and
provide justice and safety for victims of sexual violence.
So far about 150 countries have signed the declaration that
calls for funding to tackle violence and help survivors,
improved collection of data and evidence for court action, and a
ban on amnesties for sexual violence in peace agreements.
All signatory countries were invited to the London summit
where the fate of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls will be
debated at a ministerial meeting on Thursday.
But the need for concrete action after four days of talking
at the summit was seen as critical if there was to be progress.
"Just because Burma signed the international declaration on
sexual violence, it doesn't mean they will do anything about it.
There should be a six-month deadline for seeing implementation
of the declaration in Burma," said Zoya Phan, campaign manager
at Burma Campaign UK.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sophie Hares)