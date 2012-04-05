LONDON, April 5 Virgin Atlantic said on
Thursday it had launched an investigation over claims a member
of staff had tipped off paparazzi about details of flights
celebrities had booked with the airline.
The employee is accused of passing details of eight
high-profile customers including actress Sienna Miller and
England soccer player Ashley Cole to the London-based
photographic agency Big Pictures.
"The allegations that have been raised are extremely serious
and we have launched an immediate investigation," a spokeswoman
for the airline said.
"The incident that has been alleged concerns eight
customers' flights booked in 2010 and we are in contact with all
of those people."
The Guardian newspaper reported that the employee, who
looked after high-profile customers for the airline, had now
resigned.
It said other celebrities affected included actresses
Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow, and singer Robbie
Williams.
Miller, star of movies like "Alfie" and "Layer Cake", was
awarded 53,000 pounds in damages from Big Pictures in 2008 over
claims of paparazzi harassment.