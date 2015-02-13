LONDON Feb 13 British cable operator Virgin
Media plans to invest 3 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) to
increase the reach of its fibre network to 17 million homes from
the current 13 million, posing a fresh challenge to rival
providers BT and Sky.
Virgin Media, owned by Europe's largest cable operator
Liberty Global, said on Friday the network would
provide speeds of up to 152 megabits per second and require an
additional 6,000 jobs to build out the infrastructure.
Virgin competes with BT, Sky and TalkTalk in the provision
of pay-TV, fixed-line telephony and broadband, known as triple
play. It also offers mobile services and will soon face
competition from BT and Sky there too as the two groups add
mobile to make a quad play offering.
Virgin Media has previously covered around half of the
country with its network, which provides some of the fastest
speeds in Britain with its technology which connects directly to
the home.
BT, Britain's largest fixed-line telecoms provider, has in
recent years built a superfast network, with optical fibre
running from the core network to the street side cabinet, which
provides speeds of up to 76 Mb per second.
The service has proved hugely popular, both with its own BT
Retail customers and with the customers of rivals Sky and
TalkTalk which also access the network.
Shares in BT, which has announced plans to ramp up its
speeds over the coming years, were down 1.8 percent in early
morning trading while Sky and TalkTalk were down nearly 1
percent.
"In our view this expansion will take time to build out and
naturally so will the penetration of these households, however
this is a negative for BT, Sky or TalkTalk," analysts at
Espirito Santo said.
Citi analysts said Virgin currently has around 5 million
subscribers across all services.
"The big question for investors will be whether Virgin Media
can maintain its share profile vs. homes passed," they said. "If
this is the case, then potentially there are 1.7 million
subscribers across the triple play space 'at risk' when the roll
out of the increased footprint is completed."
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)