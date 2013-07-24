By Mark Anderson
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 London's West End lost nearly
200 million euros ($264 million) in retail revenue last year due
to tough visa requirements keeping Chinese tourists away, a
report by tax-free shopping facilitator Global Blue said on
Wednesday.
Harrods' managing director Michael Ward said in the report
that Chinese tourists were the luxury department store's most
important customers, and that Britain's current visa arrangement
was "narrow-minded".
Spending by Chinese tourists abroad rose 58 percent, as they
traveled to find cheap deals on luxury goods, making them the
highest-spending travelers in the world, the report showed.
But Britain's strict visa application process, which
requires applicants to visit British embassies, has kept many
Chinese tourists away from London's upmarket retail districts of
Bond Street and Chelsea.
Russian tourists, who are the second-biggest shoppers, face
up to two months' waiting time for a British visa, whereas one
for Europe's 26-country Schengen Area can take as little as
three days to process.
The report showed that tourists favour travel to the
Schengen zone because of its straightforward visa process and
widespread use - it is accepted in all member countries.
Global Blue operates a network of tax refund points for
foreign shoppers.
Chinese shoppers were shown to prefer buying clothing, while
Russians most commonly bought watches and jewelry.
"Chinese tourists often prefer to shop in Europe where they
can save as much as 50 percent on luxury goods," said Dai Bin,
president of the China Tourism Academy.
France was ranked the top destination for Chinese tourists,
with nearly 10 percent higher growth in Chinese visitors than
Britain.
Germany ranked second with a 76 percent increase in Chinese
visitors, boosted by flights from China landing at Frankfurt
airport.
The report also showed that Chinese tourists favour
Singapore as a short-haul shopping destination.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting By Mark Anderson; Editing by David Evans)