By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, Sept 13
LONDON, Sept 13 British Business Secretary Vince
Cable said in an interview published on Friday that he will
press a government commission to raise the minimum wage to
ensure it is keeping up with the cost of living.
Cable believes the minimum hourly rate, which will rise to
6.31 pounds ($10.01) for those aged 21 and over from Oct. 1, has
fallen in real terms by up to 12 percent since the 2008
financial crisis.
"We cannot go on forever in a low pay and low productivity
world in which all we can say to workers is, 'You have got to
take a wage cut to keep your job,'" Cable told The Guardian in
an interview published on its website Friday.
"For a very long time, five or six years, wages have been
suppressed in low wage sectors. I am sending a signal that we
are entering a very different environment."
Cable hopes the increases would come into force over the
next two to four years with Britain's minimum wage first
introduced at 3.60 pounds ($5.71)an hour in 1999.
He said companies could be compensated for the extra costs
of higher wages with a cut in the level of national insurance
contributions paid by employers toward employee pensions and
other state benefits.
The comments come as living standards are shaping up to be a
key electoral issue ahead of national polls expected in spring
2015.
As the British economy appears to recover, many workers feel
they are not reaping the benefits due to pay cuts and wage
freezes since the 2008 financial crisis.
The Cable interview came on the eve of his junior coalition
Liberal Democrat party annual autumn conference in Glasgow,
where members will debate government policy on a range of
matters.
On the issue of the help to buy mortgage scheme - state
guarantees for riskier mortgages due to be introduced in January
to help first-time buyers - Cable said the government should
consider only rolling out the programme in certain parts of
Britain.
The Guardian quoted Cable as citing Northern Ireland, parts
of the north of England and the Midlands as suitable areas for
the scheme, which critics fear could make a housing bubble more
likely.
A treasury spokesman said there were no plans to alter the
timetable for the introduction of the help to buy mortgage
scheme, which will start across the country in January.