LONDON, Sept 19 New rules governing how market
benchmarks like Libor are set will be reviewed and tightened if
necessary to restore trust after rigging scandals, a UK
financial regulator said.
Britain has reformed how the London Interbank Offered Rate
or Libor is run, appointing a new administrator, NYSE Euronext
, to replace the British Bankers' Association which is
being stripped of this role.
Three banks - RBS, Barclays and UBS
- have been fined a total of $2.6 billion for
manipulating Libor with other banks expected to be punished in
coming months.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), said tough governance rules may need to be
applied to other types of benchmarks, many of which are in
London such as oil and gold.
"The key issue here is that restoring confidence and trust
is not simply about Libor ... it's by no means the only one
capable of knocking market confidence," Wheatley told an
International Swaps and Derivatives Association conference on
Thursday.
"And that raises the obvious question: do we hold all
benchmarks to the same broad standards, or do we allow the
reputation of some to climb, others to fall?" Wheatley said.
"The danger with the latter option, I think, is that you
risk the integrity of an entire system."
Administrators will be given a year to get it right.
"But once we've been able to review the extent of compliance
by administrators ... we'll look again at the principles. We'll
also take a position on whether they can be improved or made
more effective," Wheatley said.
GLOBAL REVIEW
Wheatley also co-chairs a global review at the Financial
Stability Board on how to base Libor on actual market
transactions rather than quotes from banks on rates they think
they can borrow from each other.
The review will also look at how to shift to the new
benchmark without disruption to existing contracts and the
findings will be published by June next year.
The European Commission published a draft law to regulate
benchmarks at the European level for the first time on
Wednesday.
It stopped short of earlier plans for supervision of major
benchmarks like Libor by the Paris-based European Securities and
Markets Authority rather than by the FCA in London.
"This was a positive document, a useful document, and it's
encouraging to see the Commission using Libor reform as a broad
template for benchmark regulation," Wheatley said.
"This makes good sense I think."