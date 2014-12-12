(Adds analyst, detail, background, shares)
LONDON Dec 12 Britain's water regulator has cut
the return it will allow the country's water suppliers to make
over the coming five years and forced them to reduce prices for
consumers until 2020.
Ofwat, which regulates suppliers' tariffs over five-year
periods, has cut the return water firms can make on their assets
-- the so-called weighted average cost of capital (WACC) -- to
3.74 percent from the 3.85 percent it initially proposed.
The tariffs set for each utility on Friday will result in an
average 5 percent drop in consumer bills, with the steepest
reduction imposed on Anglian Water, whose bills will fall 10
percent.
The price review setting tariffs until 2020 also introduces
a system whereby companies outperforming their peers will
receive additional incentives, making some of the biggest
changes to the water sector since privatisation 25 years ago.
Ofwat has also ordered water suppliers to invest 44.3
billion pounds ($69.6 billion) over the period, around 700
million pounds higher than its initial proposal due to several
companies committing to spending more money on certain projects.
"Companies will need to stretch themselves to deliver much
more with the same level of funding as in previous years," said
Ofwat Chairman Jonson Cox in a statement.
Whitman Howard utilities analyst Angelos Anastasiou said the
reduction in returns was not a surprise for the industry, and
reflected the low cost of debt.
Shares in London-listed water companies Severn Trent
and United Utilities were up 3 percent and 2.7 percent
respectively in early trading. Shares in Pennon were
down 0.8 percent.
Britain's water and waste water companies now have two
months to assess the regulator's decisions and can either accept
them or seek a referral to the Competition and Markets
Authority.
United Utilities said it was now considering whether to
accept Ofwat's final decisions.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
