* St James's Place a top FTSE 100 gainer after strong H1
* Rathbone Brothers, Brewin Dolphin also see inflows
* Flexible, defensive funds in vogue says fund firm Jupiter
By Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan
LONDON, July 27 Britons are saving and investing
more money with wealth managers as they prepare for an uncertain
future following the country's vote to leave the European Union.
St James's Place, Rathbone Brothers, Brewin
Dolphin and Jupiter Fund Management, which all
rely largely on British customers, said on Wednesday they had
seen net inflows into their savings and investment products.
Alongside the uncertainty sparked by last month's "Brexit"
vote, investors are worried about the strength of the global
economy, and particularly slowing growth in China, as well as
the impact of massive central bank monetary policy easing.
SJP, which sells a range of retirement and other saving
services, said it had seen a record second quarter for net
inflows, up 25 percent year on year, and was on course to meet
its growth targets.
"Our stated objective is to grow the business between 15 and
20 percent per annum and since the 24th of June, our business
has continued very much in line with those medium-term
objectives," Bellamy told Reuters on a call after the firm's
forecast-beating results.
Fellow wealth manager Brewin, meanwhile, said total funds
under management had risen 2.1 percent in its third quarter to
33.5 billion pounds as it took in an extra 100 million pounds,
while Rathbone's total funds rose 4.8 percent in the first half
to 30.6 billion pounds, helped by inflows of 259 million pounds.
Asset manager Jupiter, which sells stock and bond funds,
said it had seen funds under management rise 4 percent in the
first half, boosted by 400 million pounds in inflows - including
into its Strategic Bond Fund and UK Absolute Return Strategy -
and flows had remained positive since the vote.
That stands in contrast to the relatively weak flow
performance seen by emerging market-focused firms Ashmore
and Aberdeen Asset Management, which said
recently they had seen net outflows.
The ability to draw in investor cash was taken positively by
the market on Wednesday, with shares in St James's Place up 4
percent, among the top FTSE 100 gainers, Brewin Dolphin
up 6 percent and the others more than 2 percent.
"People still have the same investments and savings goals,
they still need to put money away for retirement, they still
want to save tax on their investments, and all of that is
supportive of ... investments," said Laith Khalaf, senior
analyst at investment adviser Hargreaves Lansdown, which reports
in September.
(Editing by Mark Potter)