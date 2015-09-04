LONDON, Sept 4 Britons are more likely to
rejoice in the health of their bank balance than the size of
their house or car, research from the country's statisticians
suggested on Friday.
Offering a closer look at the link between wealth and
well-being in one of the less equal advanced economies, the
Office for National Statistics (ONS) study showed Britons' life
satisfaction, sense of worth and happiness increased with
household wealth.
The size of assets such as bank accounts, shares, and
children's' savings - which together comprise net household
financial wealth - are most strongly related to personal
well-being, the study showed.
By contrast, there was no significant link between net
property or pension wealth and well-being.
Physical possessions like cars, art and antiques tended to
increase life satisfaction among the wealthiest fifth, but
otherwise had little effect.
Higher household income tended to improve life satisfaction
and happiness, but did not reduce anxiety or boost self-esteem.
Inequality is a hot topic in Britain, where many workers
have endured years of stagnant wages, and use of food banks has
grown in recent years.
The ONS study used data from its Wealth and Assets Survey
that ran through 2011 and 2012.
