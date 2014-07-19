LONDON, July 19 Heathrow Airport has told
airlines to cancel one in five flights during a two-hour period
later on Saturday afternoon, as Britain faces further heavy
storms and lightning that have hit many parts of the country in
the last 24 hours.
Britain's Met Office said on Saturday that heavy, thundery
showers will move across England and Wales, with amber warnings
in place across much of the country.
Torrential downpours, frequent lightning, large hailstones
and strong winds are expected where thunderstorms form.
A spokeswoman for Heathrow, the world's third busiest
airport, said that one in five flights will be cancelled between
4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (1500 to 1700 GMT), when there is a strong
likelihood of poor weather conditions.
"There is severe weather forecast at Heathrow for Saturday
19 July with a 70 percent risk of thunderstorms, lightning
strikes and hail storms," she said.
Among the roughly 20 expected cancellations are flights from
destinations including Madrid, Dublin and Prague, according to
the airport's website, with delays on a small number of other
routes so far.
There are currently over 50 flood alerts in place across the
country.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Catherine Evans)