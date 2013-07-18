By Li-mei Hoang and Amritha John
| LONDON, July 18
heatwave in seven years has taken the country by surprise, with
rails buckling, shops selling out of electric fans, and
scientists estimating the surge in temperature could have caused
hundreds of premature deaths.
After a washout summer in 2012 and the coldest spring for
over 50 years, temperatures have soared across the country due
to a northward shift in the high-altitude jetstream, prompting
several authorities to issue public warnings over the heat.
Figures released by the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine on Thursday estimated about 650 people may
have died prematurely due to the heat over the past nine days,
producing data based on deaths during previous heatwaves.
"The excess is likely to have been overwhelmingly among the
elderly, especially those over 75, some of which may have been
among people who would have died just a few weeks later if there
had been no heatwave," Ben Armstrong, an epidemiological
statistician, told Reuters.
The research followed warnings from police about taking
excessive risks to escape the heat after four people died in
separate incidents on Wednesday.
A 16-year-old boy and 41-year-old man were found dead in
unrelated incidents in lakes in the eastern county of Norfolk
while in Cornwall, a 40-year-old woman died swimming in the sea.
In the central city of Lincoln a postman died after collapsing
in the heat during his round.
The soaring temperatures caused transport problems in London
earlier this week when the city's busiest commuter station,
Waterloo, closed four platforms due to buckled rails.
"The only bad thing about the heatwave is travelling when
the tube is busy. It's so hot," said one commuter sunbathing in
a park at Canary Wharf in London's docklands.
Britain's national weather service, the Met Office, said
Britain reached its highest temperature of 2013 on Wednesday,
with 32.2C (89.9F) recorded at Hampton, southwest of London, and
forecasters are expecting the mercury to rise over coming days.
The hottest July temperature in Britain was 36.5 C, recorded
in Surrey, southern England, in 2006. The hottest ever in
Britain was 38.5 degrees in the southeastern county of Kent in
2003.
July is also expected to become the driest July since
records began in 1766 and may beat the record set in 1955 when
only one inch (30mm) of rain fell.
"We have had 9mm of rain in the UK and 4mm in England - that
is well below the average for the time of year. Although it is
too early to say definitely, we could be looking at the driest
July on record," a Met Office spokeswoman said.
The heat has proved a boon to coastal resorts as Britons
rush to the beach to cool down.
But although shops and hotels are enjoying the increase in
trade, one Tesco supermarket in the popular Cornish surfing
resort of Newquay has felt forced to act to preserve decency by
insisting its swimwear-clad customers cover up before entering.
"In stores such as this one which are close to the beach, we
ask that customers wear a T-shirt and shoes," said a spokesman
in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. "We want all our customers
to feel comfortable when shopping."
