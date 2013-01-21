LONDON Jan 21 A wintry burst of weather hit
businesses and travellers across Britain for a fourth day on
Monday, threatening an unprecedented "triple-dip" recession that
could knock the government's economic plans further off track.
Commuters fought to get to work as airlines and train
operators struggled to deal with a blanket of snow and ice,
while some 3,000 schools were closed, forcing parents to stay at
home to look after children.
Figures this week look set to show the economy shrank again
in the fourth quarter of 2012. The snow-induced a loss
of working days for manufacturers and builders, allied to falls
in business for shops, pubs and restaurants, could now push the
first quarter of 2013 into the red also.
Even if the economy does turn around later, it would leave
the government seeking to dispel fears of slow growth well into
next year - with an election due the year after.
"At a time when retailers are already under pressure, bad
weather which keeps people from going shopping is very bad
news," said Richard Dodd from the British Retail Consortium body
representing the country's major chains.
"That said, it would have been much worse had it happened
over Christmas."
Shop owners and workers on a deserted Oxford Street, central
London's main shopping destination, said trade had been hit
heavily since Friday.
Jay Gordon, manager of a hairdresser's just off the main
thoroughfare said half of his customers had cancelled over the
weekend, at a cost of 30-100 pounds per head. "On Saturday, we
had 15 no-shows. It's a loss of revenue," he said.
Economists said that while retailers may be able to make up
the lost sales as customers come back to buy later what they
would have bought anyway, the impact on construction and
manufacturing is harder to smooth over quickly.
"Assuming the fourth quarter is as substantially negative as
we now fear, we will almost certainly be heading back into
recession," Peter Spencer, chief economic adviser to business
think tank the Ernst and Young Item Club, told Reuters.
"When the economy is bouncing along the bottom anyway, a
bout of bad weather can easily tip it into negative territory."
OUTRAGE
There was a familiar hum of national outrage at train
stations and airports about the struggle to run normal services
more than 12 hours after the last snowfall in many areas on
Sunday evening.
Commuter operators across southern England were operating
reduced services and only six of every 10 of those were running
on time. British Airways had cancelled 350 flights
since Friday, largely at the request of London's Heathrow
airport, which has little room to reschedule delayed flights.
That reflects a shortfall in infrastructure investment over
past years which has fallen behind euro zone neighbours.
Operators note, however, the UK has less snow than much of the
rest of Europe and less on average now than it did 20 years ago.
That was no consolation for 24-year old Georgina
Kourousiakli and Fay Sakellariou from Athens, who missed their
flight home by minutes due to train delays on Monday morning.
"They don't care about us, we told them we need somewhere to
live until tomorrow and they just looked at us and said 'oh',"
Georgina said. "We don't have any money to eat ... we can't call
home and the internet is 10 pence per minute."
Heathrow has come under heavy criticism before for not
handling inclement weather well.
PAIN
The Conservative-led coalition government had lauded numbers
for the third quarter of last year which saw Britain emerging
from its second recession since the 2008 financial crisis.
But that always looked at risk from the gloom amongst
consumers who account for two thirds of the economy. They have
seen wages fall consistently compared with inflation while also
struggling to reduce debts built up in a decade of booming
credit growth.
A survey on Monday showed the state of most households'
finances continued to worsen in January, even if the rate of
decline was slightly less pronounced than a month earlier.
"Concern remains that consumers will be restrained in their
spending over the coming months which will limit growth," said
IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.
He noted that snow had helped spur contractions in the first
quarter of last year and fourth quarters of 2010 and 2011.
"With the bad weather looking set to continue well into this
week and possibly beyond, the risk of a triple dip recession is
growing by the day," he said.
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's central
promise after gaining power in 2010 was to eliminate Britain's
underlying budget deficit by the end of a five-year term.
But that target was reliant on the private sector taking up
the slack for some of the harshest cuts in public sector
spending since World War Two. So far this year, government
borrowing is up 10 percent due to falling revenues.