LONDON Dec 6 Britain's emergency response
committee met on Sunday after prolonged heavy rain caused
widespread flooding in northwest England and forced emergency
services to evacuate residents from their homes.
The meeting was called after storms battered the country
overnight, killing one man and leaving hundreds of homes flooded
and without power. Police declared a major incident and
coastguards were called in to rescue stranded residents.
Environment Secretary Elizabeth Truss said the government
committee had been called to "urgently assess the scale of the
floods and ensure the response remains coordinated, effective
and gets help to those affected as quickly as possible."
Police said they believed one man was killed in London,
which also experienced high winds, after he was blown into the
side of a moving bus. There were no other reports of deaths or
injuries.
Britain has suffered several heavy floods in recent years.
In 2014 thousands of acres of farmland in the south of the
country were submerged for weeks and the northwest region was
badly flooded in both 2009 and 2005.
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Twitter that the army
had been mobilised to help those affected.
"Looking down the main street where I am now I can't tell
where the river starts and where it ends ... it's dirty brown
water. It's a real mess," Mark Walker, a local teacher, told
Reuters by telephone from the badly-affected city of Carlisle.
He said the water was waist high at points along the road
and had flooded local businesses including a car dealership and
a convenience store. Emergency services had been evacuating
homes by boat and helicopter, he said.
Britain's national weather service, the Met Office, said in
one of the worst affected areas 201.8 millimetres (7.94 inches)
of rain had fallen on Saturday - only slightly below the 215 mm
usually seen during the whole of December. Gusts of wind reached
90 miles per hour, a spokesman said.
The worst of the storm responsible for the flooding, named
'Desmond' by the Met office, had passed according to forecasters
but more wet weather was expected in coming days.
