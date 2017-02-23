BROAD HAVEN, Wales Feb 23 A woman was killed by
flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and
Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power
as it swept in from the Atlantic.
The woman died from serious head injuries when she was hit
by debris falling into the street in the Midlands city of
Wolverhampton, emergency services said.
Doris brought winds of up to 94 miles per hour in Wales,
heavy snow forced school closures in Scotland and power was cut
to thousands of homes in Ireland.
Some flights were cancelled and many travellers faced train
and road delays.
(Reporting by Rebecca Naden in Broad Haven, Wales, editing by
Guy Faulconbridge)