LONDON Oct 28 A teenage girl was killed when a tree fell onto her home while she slept during a fierce storm that battered southern Britain, police said on Monday.

Police said they were called to the scene at 0718 GMT in Hever in Kent following a report the 17-year old was severely injured.

"Sadly the 17-year old died," police said in a statement. "The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Britain's strongest storm in a decade battered southern regions on Monday, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, cutting power lines and disrupting the travel plans of millions of commuters. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Estelle Shirbon)