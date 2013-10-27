LONDON Oct 27 Hurricane-force winds are
forecast to disrupt road, rail and airport networks on Monday
when one of the strongest storms in decades is expected to hit
the southern half of Britain during rush-hour, forecasters
warned on Sunday.
Local media dubbed the storm "Saint Jude", after the patron
saint of lost causes who is traditionally celebrated on Oct. 28,
and made comparisons to 1987 when a storm killed 18 people in
Britain and felled some 15 million trees.
The storm is expected to bring 80 mph (130 kph) winds and
heavy rain to Britain early on Monday morning. The strongest
winds could affect commuter routes north of London and across
the central region, the Met Office said.
Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a meeting between the
Environment Agency, forecasters and government departments on
Sunday to discuss contingency plans for the impact of the storm.
Britain's rail network operator said a revised timetable was
already being put in place on some routes while the Highways
Agency warned road bridges may need to be closed. London's main
Heathrow airport said it was expecting delays and cancellations.
"The thing that's unusual about this one is that most of our
storms develop out over the Atlantic so that they've done all
their strengthening and deepening by the time they reach us,"
Met Office spokeswoman Helen Chivers said.
"This one is developing as it crosses the UK, which is why
it brings the potential for significant disruption ... and that
doesn't happen very often."
The Met Office warned of potential disruption to transport
and power supplies.
Winds peaked at more than 110 mph when the 1987 storm hit
without warning, causing millions of pounds of damage and
provoking criticism of Britain's national forecaster.
The Met Office said advances in forecasting technology had
allowed it to predict Monday's storm well in advance, and that
it had started discussions with local councils, emergency
services and transport operators early last week.
Last year a storm with winds of up to 81 mph hit parts of
Scotland in what the Met Office said was Britain's most severe
storm since 1998.
