* Winds of 99 miles per hour on Isle of Wight
* Heathrow cancels 130 flights in high winds
* London braces for disruption
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Rhys Jones
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's strongest storm in a
decade battered southern regions on Monday, forcing hundreds of
flight cancellations, cutting power lines and disrupting the
travel plans of millions of commuters.
Winds of up to 99 miles per hour (160 km per hour) lashed
southern England and Wales in the early hours of Monday,
shutting down rail services in some areas during rush hour.
Toppled trees crushed cars, damaged properties and flooding
made some roads impassable in southern England.
Storms were are also expected to hit parts of the
Netherlands later on Monday, the Dutch Meteorological Institute
said, and Schiphol airport told passengers to expect
cancellations.
About 40,000 customers were left without power in one of the
worst storms to hit England since the 1987 "Great Storm" which
killed 18 people in Britain and felled around 15 million trees.
A 14-year old boy was missing after being swept out to sea
on Sunday afternoon before the storm hit. Police said rescuers
were forced to call off a search for him late on Sunday due to
the pounding waves, whipped up by the rising wind.
London's Heathrow airport said 130 flights were cancelled,
the majority between 0600 and 1100 GMT and told passengers to
check with their airlines before travelling.
Gatwick airport warned of flight disruption, adding the
train services to the airport would not run until 0900 GMT.
COMMUTERS STRANDED
As the working week began, thousands were expected to be
stranded at home. London's underground service said several
lines were part suspended due to obstruction on tracks.
The Highways Agency, which operates the road network in
England, said high winds had forced the closure of London's
southbound Dartford Crossing and the M4 Severn crossing, between
South Wales and England, in both directions.
Network Rail, Britain's rail network operator, said services
were unlikely to get going until 9.00 a.m. in some areas.
Strong winds were forecast to continue hitting Britain's
East, East Midlands, West Midlands, South East and South West
and there was a risk that motorbikes and high-sided vehicles
could be blown over, the agency added.
The strongest recorded winds hit England's Isle of Wight at
99 mph (160 kph) at 0600 GMT, the Met office said.
"The thing that's unusual about this one is that most of our
storms develop out over the Atlantic so that they've done all
their strengthening and deepening by the time they reach us,"
Met Office spokeswoman Helen Chivers said.
"This one is developing as it crosses the UK, which is why
it brings the potential for significant disruption ... and that
doesn't happen very often."
Met Office spokesman Dan Williams said the last such
comparable storm - taking into consideration the time of year
and area affected - was in October 2002.
Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a meeting between the
Environment Agency, forecasters and government departments on
Sunday to discuss contingency plans.
In Britain, winds peaked at more than 110 mph when the 1987
storm hit without warning, causing millions of pounds of damage
and provoking criticism of Britain's national forecaster.