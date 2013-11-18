* Frosty outlook pushes up UK gas prices
* Cold weather could last for two weeks
LONDON Nov 18 Britain is set to see the first
winter weather from Monday evening as cold and strong
northwesterly winds bring frost and ice, pushing up power and
gas prices, and meteorologists say the cold weather could last
for over a week.
Britain's Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning
(its lowest) for northern parts of the country as wintry showers
are expected to spread south.
"The first cold plunge of the season will bring air which
has originated over the Canadian Arctic. This air mass will
contain frequent showers, which will fall as snow over hills,
and at times to low levels, especially in heavier bursts," the
Met Office said.
Cold weather lifts natural gas and electricity demand, and
as a result Britain's wholesale spot gas prices rose to 70.45
pence per therm on Monday morning, their highest level since
last April when an unusually long winter almost depleted
Britain's gas reserves, triggering price spikes.
Meteorologists said that the cold weather could last until
the weekend and beyond.
"There will be quite cold weather with frequent overnight
frosts as a high will stay in position right over the UK (for
the weekend), bringing cooler than normal conditions," said Lars
Elgeskog, meteorologist at Sweden's weather institute SMHI,
adding that chilly conditions would persist for most of next
week.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Pravin Char)