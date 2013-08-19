LONDON Aug 19 Online social network Ask.fm said
on Monday it would clamp down on bullying after coming under
fire from child safety campaigners for a string of suicides in
Britain that were linked to the website popular with teenagers.
Earlier this month Hannah Smith, 14, hanged herself at her
family's home after suffering months of bullying on the
Latvia-based website, which allows users to post questions and
comments to each other, anonymously if they want.
This was the fourth teenage suicide in Britain linked to the
website in the past year and prompted some companies, including
Vodafone, Laura Ashley and the Save the Children
charity, to withdraw advertising from the site.
Following Smith's suicide, Prime Minister David Cameron said
Internet users should boycott "vile" websites that allow
cyberbullying to avoid any more deaths, while some schools urged
parents to get their children off the site.
The founders of Ask.fm, Russian brothers Ilja and Mark
Terebin, said on Monday there had been a full audit of the
website's safety features and that as a result, they would hire
more staff to moderate comments, including a safety officer.
They would also create a new function for users to report
any bullying or harassment, and raise the visibility of a button
to stop anonymous comments, they said in a statement.
Ask.fm has attracted 70 million users since it was founded
in 2010. The site made headlines in the United States last week
when kidnapping victim Hannah Anderson logged on just 48 hours
after her rescue in Idaho to openly answer personal questions
about her ordeal.
"I think they've gone far enough to make the website safe
for teenagers to use but I also think they can do a bit more.
Get rid of the anonymous bit completely, because if you're
anonymous, you can bully," Smith's father, David Smith, told
Britain's Sky Television on Monday.
A report this month from the National Society for the
Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) indicated that online
harassment, abuse or cyber stalking was experienced by almost
one in five children who used social networking sites.
The UK Safer Internet Centre, which promotes the safe use of
technology, said it was "delighted" by the changes announced by
Ask.fm, which launched an iPhone app for users in June.
"We strongly advise users, especially children, to switch
off anonymous questions, and to report any abuse they see on the
site, whether targeting them, or other users," the centre said
in a statement.