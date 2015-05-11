LONDON May 11 Whistl, the British arm of
Dutch-based postal company PostNL, said on Monday it
had suspended a mail delivery service to rival Royal Mail's
, putting around 2,000 jobs in jeopardy.
Since April 2012 Whistl has been delivering business mail in
cities such as Manchester and London without using the Royal
Mail network. However, plans for a full rollout were hit last
month when LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Bank,
decided not to fund the expansion.
Whistl said it was now reviewing the viability of such a
service in the United Kingdom.
"To stem the losses from the operations, we have taken the
difficult decision to suspend the current service during the
review process," Whistl said in a statement, adding it had begun
consultation talks with workers.
Shares in Royal Mail were up 3.4 percent on the news to 495
pence at 1042 GMT, the top riser on the FTSE 100 Index.
Royal Mail has said Whistl's plans to deliver only to the
most profitable, easy to serve areas would undermine the
financial viability of its own universal six-day-a-week service.
RBC analyst Damian Brewer said Whistl's decision eased some
of the margin pressure Royal Mail faced, although issues such as
falling letter volumes and fierce competition to deliver parcels
remained significant headwinds for the firm.
"(Whistl's decision) implies PostNL made significant losses
in the UK and that to the door mail delivery is likely the
natural preserve of the incumbent mail operator, Royal Mail," he
said.
