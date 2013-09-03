LONDON, Sept 3 Fugitive WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange has been named as a juror in London's Raindance Film
Festival, though he will have to watch the entries more than a
mile from the venue, on a DVD player in his sanctuary in the
Ecuadorean embassy.
Festival organisers said Assange, 42, had been chosen
because of his impact on the way information was received and
transmitted.
"He is a subtle political thinker, a radical democrat, and
an audacious dissident of the digital age," festival director
Elliot Grove said in a statement.
The silver-haired Assange burst into global prominence in
2010 when his website WikiLeaks released secret footage,
military files and diplomatic cables about the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, prompting a furious response from the United
States.
He fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in London last June to
avoid extradition to Sweden, which wants to question him about
allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies.
He says he does not want to answer the allegations in person
because he believes Sweden would hand him over to the U.S.
authorities, who would try him for helping facilitate one of the
largest information leaks in U.S. history.
The Raindance Film Festival, now in its 21st year, will host
100 feature films and over 150 short films from over 50
countries in London's Piccadilly Circus from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6.
Five are short films made in Syria since April and it is
screening a documentary that Assange produced, "Mediastan".
Other Raindance judges include British actor Sean Brosnan,
the son of the James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, Beth Gibbons,
singer in the British indie rock group Portishead, and fantasy
author Robert Rankin.
Raindance founder Grove said the festival would sent Assange
copies of the films on DVD.
