LONDON Feb 23 Britain's infrastructure
planning body on Thursday agreed to study an application by RWE
npower Renewables to build an offshore windfarm that
would dwarf the world's largest such project now in operation.
The company, the UK green energy arm of German utility RWE,
proposes to build a 1,200-megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm off
the east coast of England, named Triton Knoll.
It would be more than three times bigger than the world's
largest offshore wind farm opened by rival DONG Energy in
Britain earlier this month.
"After careful consideration we have decided that the
application submitted by Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm Ltd met
the required tests," said Ian Gambles, operations director for
the Infrastructure Planning Commission, which manages
applications for large infrastructure projects.
RWE npower Renewables said it was the sole owner of the
project, which will comprise as many as 288 wind turbines.
Britain plans to boost its wind power capacity to help meet
legally binding renewable energy targets by 2020.
The country had the fifth-highest installed wind power
capacity, counting offshore and onshore wind, in the European
Union at the end of 2011.