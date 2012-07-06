LONDON, July 6 The British government has given
the go-ahead for two large offshore wind farms off the Norfolk
coast with a combined investment of around 3 billion pounds
($4.66 billion), it said on Friday.
The 580-megawatt (MW) Race Banks offshore wind farm is to be
developed by British utility Centrica, while the 560-MW
Dudgeon project is proposed by developer Warwick Energy.
"These two projects will not only bring us considerable
amounts of clean energy, but significant investment and jobs
too," said UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry.
Britain plans to have up to 18 GW of offshore wind capacity
in operation by 2020, compared with around 2 GW currently
installed.