* New plants to create around 800 jobs

* Gamesa opened research centre in Scotland last year

LONDON, March 23 Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Friday it had signed a preliminary contract with the Port of Leith near Edinburgh for a 150 million euro ($197.9 million) investment to build two new offshore wind manufacturing plants on the site.

Gamesa said around 800 jobs would be created at its plants, which will produce wind turbine blades and nacelles, a wind turbine's engine box, if the market conditions are favourable.

"We hope to play a central role in strengthening the UK's offshore wind energy sector and improving security of energy supply in the future," said Gamesa's Chairman and CEO, Jorge Calvet.

Last year the Spanish company opened an offshore wind research and development centre in Strathclyde near Glasgow and it is also in the process of moving its global offshore wind headquarters to London.

Gamesa selected the Port of Leith over England's Hartlepool, saying it best met its manufacturing and operational requirements.

The British government hailed the decision as a huge vote of confidence in the country's offshore wind industry, which it sees as a major driver to meet Britain's legally binding 2020 renewable energy targets.

"This is fantastic news for Scotland and shows that the UK remains an attractive place for foreign investment," said British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Britain estimates it can build up to 18 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power capacity by 2020, compared with around 2 GW currently installed.

The UK government has earmarked 60 million pounds of funding for major offshore wind manufacturing facilities in England and the Scottish government is supporting renewable energy infrastrucure projects through a 70 million pound budget.