LONDON, July 4 The world's largest offshore wind
farm, which can generate enough electricity for half a million
homes, was officially opened off Britain's south-east coast on
Thursday.
Prime Minister David Cameron opened the 630-megawatt London
Array project, which was developed by E.ON, DONG
Energy and Abu Dhabi's Masdar and produced its first
electricity from all its turbines in April.
The 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) wind farm, built 20
kilometres offshore, contains 175 turbines and solidifies
Britain's position at the top of the world's offshore wind
league table.
Britain is banking on offshore wind technology to help it
reach legally-binding targets to cut carbon emissions. It is
aiming to develop 18 gigawatts (GW) of power from wind by 2020.
With 3.3 GW currently in place, Britain is the world's top
offshore wind power producer and another 15 GW are in the
pipeline, the country's green energy association, RenewableUK,
said.
The project's turbines were supplied by Siemens.