LONDON, Sept 14 The volume of electricity
produced by Britain's wind farms reached a new record on Friday,
breaching the four-gigawatt (GW) mark for the first time as new
wind farms open and benefit from stormy weather especially in
Scotland.
Britain's more than 4,000 wind turbines produced 4.13 GW on
Friday morning, the national grid operator said, accounting for
nearly 11 percent of the country's electricity at the time and
breaching the previous record by 0.3 GW.
"As part of government targets for emissions reductions and
sourcing more energy from renewable sources, it's expected that
each autumn, a new record for wind power output will be set,"
said a National Grid spokesman, adding that thanks to
precise wind forecasting systems, network managers could prepare
for the boost in renewable energy output.
Britain plans to generate 15 percent of its annual energy
consumption from renewable energy sources by 2020, up from 9
percent last year.
More than 7 GW of onshore and offshore wind farms are
currently installed in Britain, still a way off the government's
target of 31 GW by 2020.