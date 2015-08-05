BRIEF-A8 New Media announces investment in Qingsong Fund III
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 5 The British government has given development consent to Dogger Bank Teesside A & B offshore wind farm, Britain's Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday.
Dogger Bank Teesside A & B is located off the east coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea. It comprises two wind farms, each with an installed capacity of up to 1.2 gigawatts.
The project is being developed by Forewind, a consortium of energy companies RWE Innogy UK, SSE, Statkraft and Statoil.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lau Mo has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: