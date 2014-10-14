LONDON Oct 14 Construction firm Skanska
and British green energy company Ecotricity have
formed a joint venture aimed at building onshore wind farm
projects in Britain worth 500 million pounds ($797.50 million)
over the next five years.
The Skylark 50-50 JV aims to build 350 megawatts (MW) of
onshore wind capacity, enough to power around 200,000 homes, the
firms said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Ecotricity will use its expertise in green energy
development to design wind parks and gain planning consents,
while Skanska will use their expertise in construction,"
Ecotricity founder Dale Vince said.
Ecotricity operates wind farms with around 70 MW of capacity
in Britain.
Several companies such as SSE have pulled out of UK
onshore wind projects citing financial reasons.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has
pledged to end government subsidies for onshore wind farms if it
wins a national election next year.
Onshore wind farms have faced some local opposition in
getting planning approval as residents complain they obstruct
views and making too much noise.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6270 British pound)
