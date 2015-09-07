COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 Britain is poised to reject a
large wind farm project in the English Channel as it would
jeopardise the UNESCO World Heritage Site status of the
country's Jurassic Coast, British newspaper The Telegraph
reported.
The project, Navitus Bay, was to be built near the Isle of
Wight by Eneco Wind and EDF Energy with the aim of
delivering up to 970 megawatts, enough to power 700,000 homes.
MHI Vestas, a joint venture between Denmark's Vestas Wind
Systems and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
, had been chosen as the preferred turbine supplier for
the project.
The Telegraph reported late Friday that a decision on the
project was expected this week and that "ministers are poised to
reject the plans" following a recommendation to do so by a
planning inspectorate.
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change confirmed
a decision was due by the end of this week.
"We cannot comment on planning decisions until they have
been announced," a spokesman said.
A spokesman for MHI Vestas said the company would not
comment on speculation. The project developers were not
immediately available for comments.
The project was one of four to have chosen MHI Vestas' 8
megawatt turbine, the world's most powerful.
Nordic bank Nordea said in a note to clients that it would
be "a considerable disappointment" for MHI Vestas if the project
was rejected.
Shares in Vestas were down 0.7 percent at 1010 GMT,
underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the Danish benchmark index
OMXC20CAP.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, Additional reporting by Susanna
Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)