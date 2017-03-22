OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a
formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and
Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing
the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday
** Statkraft has a 40 pct stake in the 317 megawatts (MW)
Sheringham farm and 30 pct in the 420 MW Dudgeon farm, plus a 30
pct stake of the Dudgeon project financing via a shareholder
loan
** The assets may be sold individually or together. KPMG is
advising Statkraft
** Norway's Statoil is the operator of both wind
farms
** Statkraft's CEO on March 16 told Reuters the company had
decided to quit offshore wind power
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)