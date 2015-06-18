June 18 Britain will scrap all new subsidies for onshore wind farms from April 1, 2016, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Thursday.

The government will close the Renewable Obligation support scheme to new onshore wind farms, the department said.

However, up to 5.2 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity projects that already have planning consent, grid connection deals and land rights could be eligible for grace periods, it added.

Last year, state subsidies of 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) helped onshore wind generate five percent of Britain's total electricity supply, DECC said.

