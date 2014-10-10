* 2.3 GW total capacity enough to power 1.4 million homes
* Companies can apply for renewable subsidy scheme
LONDON, Oct 10 The Scottish government has given
the green light for four offshore wind farms to be built which
would be capable of generating enough electricity to power more
than 1.4 million homes.
The approval means companies involved in developing them
will be able to apply for cash in Britain's near 300 million
pounds ($480 million) a year renewable subsidy scheme,
Scotland's energy minister Fergus Ewing said on Friday.
The wind farms will be located off the coast of Scotland and
have a total capacity of around 2.3 gigawatts (GW).
Approval was given for Mainstream Renewable Power's 450
megawatt (MW) Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, Repsol and
EDP Renewables UK's 800 MW Inch Cape project, and the 525 MW
Seagreen Alpha and 525 MW Seagreen Bravo wind farms being
developed by SSE and Fluor.
Britain plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at
least 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, and is handing out
subsidies as an incentive for power generators to shift from
fossil fuels to low-carbon power generation technologies.
Companies must compete for the renewable subsidies through
auctions, with the first due to take place on Oct 16-30.
As a part of extensive reform of Britain's electricity
market the government is changing the way it supports renewable
energy projects by replacing direct subsidies with a
contracts-for-difference (CfD) system whereby qualifying
projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell
electricity.
But Ewing said the cash available for renewables was dwarfed
by the subsidies being offered to build new nuclear plants.
This week the European Commission approved Britain's plans
to award French state-owned utility EDF a guaranteed
price of 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than
twice the current market rate, for power generated by its new
Hinkley Point C nuclear plant when it begins operation in 2023.
(1 US dollar = 0.6239 British pound)
