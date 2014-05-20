LONDON May 20 Forget government bonds, fine art
and even stamps: Red wine outperformed them all over the 20th
century.
At least that is what research by a team of academics from
the University of Cambridge, HEC Paris and Vanderbilt
University, Nashville, Tennessee, shows.
The Warren Buffetts of the fine wine world could have earned
annualized real returns of 4.1 percent from 1900 to 2012,
beating government bonds, fine art and stamps, though British
equities would have given annualised returns of 5.2 percent.
"You would have done nowhere like as well as equities but
the returns are surprisingly high compared to the returns on
cash or bonds," Elroy Dimson, visiting professor at the
Cambridge Judge Business School, told Reuters by telephone.
"Life is a little unfair and wealthy people who buy these
assets - in this case wine - if they keep half to drink and
sell half, maybe the half they sell could pay for the half they
drink," he said.
The research crunched the data from 36,271 transactions for
five red Bordeaux wines - Haut-Brion, Lafite-Rothschild, Latour,
Margaux, and Mouton-Rothschild - from the sales rooms of
Christie's auctioneers and wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd.
Annualised real returns over the same period on British
government bonds were 1.5 percent, 2.4 percent on art and 2.8
percent on stamps, according to data quoted in the research.
So did the academics get to try the Premiers Crus Bordeaux,
which can fetch 8,000 pounds ($13,500) a bottle, as part of
their research?
"No. Come on. They are 8,000 pounds a bottle.... They are
for Chinese millionaires not for humble academics," said Dimson.
Dimson used the example of port, which underperformed fine
red wine over the century to caution that drinking fashions can
change dramatically over time.
But he did have one bit of advice for tippler-investors
planning for the next century: whisky.
"Fine whisky may be the coming thing," he said.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
