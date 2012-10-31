By Peter Schwartzstein
| ASHWELLTHORPE, England
ASHWELLTHORPE, England Oct 31 Britain is facing
its worst ecological disaster in at least a generation, as a
devastating fungus that has already wiped out most of
continental Europe's ash trees, appears to have taken root in
rural England, conservationists say.
Over 100,000 trees have already been burned to try to stop
the spread of Chalara fraxinea, more commonly known as ash
dieback, and imports of foreign ash trees have been banned.
"This is going to be even more devastating than Dutch Elm
Disease was," said Norman Starks, Director of Operations at the
Woodland Trust, referring to the beetle-borne blight which
practically wiped out British elm trees in the 1960s and 70s.
Ash trees are the third most prevalent tree in Britain, but
their contribution to the woodland canopy is such that their
loss could mean the end of many animal and plant habitats.
Its wood, worshipped by the Celts for its durability and
prized by the timber industry for its strength and straightness,
has been shaped into electric guitars, longbows, baseball bats
and even the frame of the much-loved Morris Traveller car.
A walk through the woods of England's East Anglian flatlands
at the peak of their autumnal bloom, gives little inkling of the
impending peril.
Oak, hornbeam, cherry birch and field maple compete with ash
for the meagre morning sunlight.
Look closely enough, though, at the spindly ash saplings
and there are the tell-tale withered and blackened leaves,
yellowing bark and the emaciated trunk of a diseased tree in its
early death throes.
"The bigger ones might take 10 years to die," said Steve
Collin, Senior Reserves Officer for Woods and Heaths at the
Norfolk Wildlife Trust in eastern England.
"But when something's eating the tree faster than it can
heal itself, there's little that can be done."
Opinion is divided as to who ought to shoulder the blame for
the potential loss of much of Britain's remaining woodland.
The opposition Labour party have sought to blame the delay
in implementing the ban on foreign ash imports - widely blamed
for the fungus's arrival in Britain - on the Conservative-led
coalition government.
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas was quick to note, however,
that the Horticultural Trade Association had first requested
preventive action in 2009, back when the previous Labour
government was still in power.
But if fungal spores blew over from the continent - a
possibility that must now be considered after the discovery of
ash dieback in mature woodland, then "what's the point of a
ban?" Steve Collin queried.
Perhaps Britain's status as an island nation simply isn't
the barrier to non-native plants it was once thought to be.
"We're an overpopulated island, we've deforested our land,
and the woodland we have left is small and isolated. There's
simply no room for error any more," Collin said.