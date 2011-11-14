* Wylfa reactor 1 could run until end-2014
* Reactor 2 to shut in 2012, fuel transferred to reactor 1
* Wylfa earmarked for new nuclear plant by 2020
LONDON, Nov 14 One of Europe's oldest
nuclear reactors, Britain's Wylfa 1, could operate nearly two
years beyond its current shutdown date if the regulator
approves, operator Magnox said on Monday.
The 40-year old reactor in Wales, which powers two 310
megawatt (MW) turbines, could run until September 2014 if
Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) gives permission
for a plan to transfer fuel stocks from reactor 2 to reactor 1.
"We're looking at the possibility to generate until 2014 and
to move the remaining fuel from reactor 2 to reactor 1," a
spokeswoman said.
Under current planning, Wylfa reactors 1 and 2 will operate
until the end of 2012.
The fuel used in both reactors is no longer produced, but
remaining stocks from reactor 2 -- which would maintain its 2012
shutdown date -- would be transferred to reactor 1, a plan which
requires regulatory approval, Magnox said.
"Subject to (the nuclear plant) continuing to comply with
its nuclear site licence conditions, the plant has the necessary
permission to operate to September 2014," a spokesman for the
ONR said.
Reactor 1 at Wylfa power plant started operating in 1971
after an eight-year construction period and employs 650 people.
The Wylfa site has also been earmarked by the government as
a location to house new-generation nuclear plants in Britain.
Horizon, a nuclear new build group formed by German
utilities E.ON and RWE, has purchased land
on the site to build a new plant by 2020.
The government sees nuclear power as a key element of
Britain's future energy mix to complement renewable energy and
clean fossil-fuel plants such as coal-fired power stations
fitted with carbon capture technology.
